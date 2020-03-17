Zimbabwe: Govt, Bulawayo City Council Headed for Clash Over Street Names

Government and the Bulawayo City Council are headed for a clash following the former's move to rename some city streets despite resistance by the local authority.

In November last year, the government moved to to rename some major roads and buildings across the country.

The Bulawayo City Council immediately countered central government's decision by renaming the city's streets after luminaries from Matabeleland region.

On the 9th of March 2020, Local Government Minister July Moyo wrote to Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni advising him about the government decision.

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 10 February 2020. We thank you for your input on the issue of renaming streets in Bulawayo. Please take note that your comments will be presented to the cabinet committee on name change of street names being chaired by Vice President (Mohadi).

"However, the Ministry will proceed to implement the cabinet decision," Moyo said.

In renaming the roads in the Central Business District (CBD), the city fathers argued they were preserving the old sequencing arrangements from First to Fifteenth Avenue.

Other major roads that were renamed included Leopold Takawira Avenue which is now King Mzilikazi Road, Nketa Drive (now Queen Lozikheyi Dlodlo Drive), Athlone Avenue (now Simon Vengai Muzenda Road) and 23rd Avenue which is now Landa John Nkomo Road.

Lady Stanley Avenue is now Mama Joanna Mafuyana Avenue, Steeldale Road and Anthony Tylor Road is now Albert Nxele Road, Dunde Drive has been renamed Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu Drive, Fife Street is now Nikita Mangena Street and Fort Street has been renamed Lookout Masuku Street.

Old Khami Road is Sydney Malunga Road, Basch Street is Dumiso Dabengwa Road, Waverley Road is Jairos Jiri Road while Fairbridge was renamed Erick Bloch Way amongst others.