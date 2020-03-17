Namibia: Gardener Accused of Killing Employer Loses Lawyer

11 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The trial of a man who allegedly killed his employer in Swakopmund in August 2017 has grind to a halt as he is currently without any legal representation.

Unaaro Mbemukenga, (27) made an appearance before High Court Judge Orben Sibeya yesterday and informed the court that he has not gotten any response from the Directorate of Legal Aid about his application for a legal representative.

Mbemukenga was left without a lawyer after his defence counsel Mbanga Siyomunji withdrew his services in November last year due to irreconcilable differences.

During the proceedings, Judge Sibeya gave an order to summon a representative from Legal Aid to explain why Mbemukenga has not been assigned a lawyer yet. Furthermore, he postponed the matter to Friday, remanding Mbemukenga in police custody at Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The 27-year-old is being tried on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, to which he took a no guilty plea at the start of his trial last year.

The charges stem from the death of 78-year-old Manfred Karl Hartmann, a pensioner from Germany who retired in Swakopmund.

The prosecution is alleging that Mbemukenga was employed by Hartmann as a gardener for nearly two months.

It is alleged he attacked Hartmann with a brick and then bound his hands behind his back and strangled him with an electric wire that was fastened to a wash basin in an outside toilet at the deceased's residence.

The deceased died as a result of strangulation, according to medical reports.

Mbemukenga allegedly also robbed the deceased of N$1 500 in cash, a laptop, two cellphones, clothes and bedding.

He was arrested by the police two days after the incident in Outjo where he was shot in the leg for trying to evade arrest. He currently has difficulties walking and uses clutches for assistance.

During the trial, Mbemukenga's former girlfriend implicated him when she took the stand to testify.

It was her testimony that the red cap with white stripes, and which was frayed on the front peak, found next to the deceased's body belonged to Mbemukenga.

She testified that he wore the cap to work on the date in question.

Cliff Lutibezi is prosecuting for the State.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.