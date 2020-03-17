Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends Three Senior Staff

Air Namibia on Sunday confirmed the suspension of three of its senior managers with immediate effect. The suspensions, which took effect on Friday, 28 February were of Wimpie van Vuuren, senior manager: sales and marketing; Johannes Blaauw, manager: cargo sales, and Abraham Nasab, manager: cargo operations.

According to a statement sent out on Sunday by the national carrier, the suspensions took place to allow the airline to conclude and finalise the pending investigations.

"The airline holds instructions that there should be no communication between the suspended managers and Air Namibia staff, direct or indirectly in order not to interfere with ongoing investigations," read the statement.

While reasons for their suspensions have been explained to the affected managers, Air Namibia noted that it would not divulge such information as per the airline's disciplinary policy dictated by standard governance procedures when dealing with such matters.

Elia Erastus, Air Namibia's Acting CEO, called on all Air Namibia staff to adhere to company's rules and procedures at all times, and act in good faith for the best interest of the airline.