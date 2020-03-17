South Africa: How Does SA's Covid-19 Approach Compare to International Best Practice?

analysis

On Sunday 15 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about a suite of measures designed to tackle the new 'state of disaster' posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. A day later, Cabinet ministers gave further details. And as frustrating or obstructive as the measures might seem, the good news is that they are mostly based on international best practice.

International health experts have made it clear that the challenge to be faced by developing countries in tackling Covid-19 will be of a different order of magnitude to rich-world nations.

Poverty, poor sanitation, an existing disease burden, overstretched health systems and extreme urban population density mean that the pandemic could explode in poor countries in an even more catastrophic way than has been seen elsewhere thus far.

The countries which have been applauded for their response to Covid-19 up to this point are predominantly wealthy and/or authoritarian, meaning that some of their interventions are difficult to replicate in a struggling democracy like South Africa.

Yet based on the announcements by the government over the past two days, South Africa appears to be following most of what is now accepted as international best practice for tackling the pandemic.

Act quickly

Experts are...