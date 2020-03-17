South Africa: SAA Offers Flight Changes Due to Coronavirus

South African Airways (SAA) is offering customers one free change in reservations on selected international routes to be used for travel on or before 30 September 2020.

SAA will allow one free change of booking for tickets issued between 13 March to 30 April 2020 for travel on these selected routes and without penalty or change fees.

The routes applicable include those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich and London.

Itineraries must be rebooked by 30 April and travel completed by 30 September 2020.

"Our first commitment at SAA during the Coronavirus pandemic is to look after our customers and staff alike. That is why we are assisting customers with this special rebooking policy. We will be regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure that our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance," said SAA Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Saunders, on Friday.

The following terms and conditions related to SAA's rebooking policy on selected international routes apply:

The travel itinerary must include travel between the following: Johannesburg-New York JFK, Johannesburg-Washington IAD, Johannesburg-Frankfurt, Johannesburg-Munich and Johannesburg-London LHR.

Must rebook & reissue ticket by 30 April 2020.

Complete travel by 30 September 2020.

Rebook with the same booking class with no additional collection and change fees will be waived.

If same booking class is unavailable, upgrade to lowest applicable booking class. Additional fare collection and taxes will apply, but change fees will be waived.

One free change and ticket reissue only permitted.

Applicable to all fare types.

Change of cabin is not permitted.

Change of routing will not be permitted.

No refunds are permitted as part of this offer.

Previous 'no-show' passengers are not eligible for this waiver.

Change of classes and routes are not permitted, without the normal penalties and associated change fees.

The changes are applicable to South African Airways flights only issued on SA (083) ticket stock only.

The offer is applicable to South African Airways flights only issued on SA (083) ticket stock. The offer does not apply to Mango, SA Express and Airlink.

SAA reserves the right to withdraw or revise the conditions without prior notice.

The national carrier advised customers to contact either their travel agents or for direct bookings, South African Airways Call Centre on +27 (0) 11 978 1111 or 0861 606 606.

"SAA regrets any inconvenience to our customers as a result of the coronavirus and encourages customers to visit the website www.flysaa.com for further updates and information," SAA sad.

Safety measures

On Thursday, SAA assured customers that its operational health and safety procedures adhere to the World Health Organisation's protocols. This is so as to protect its customers and crew from contracting the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) while flying with SAA.

SAA follows procedures, advice and guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organisation, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Civil Aviation Authorities, as well as the airports and customs authorities' directives to ensure the safety of its customers.

SAA said that although it is following customs limits and guidelines, passengers are welcome to travel with antibacterial wipes and hand sanitisers.

SAA crew use officially approved and industry recognised disinfectants on all flights.

The national carrier's offer came ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a raft of unprecedented interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The measures announced during a national broadcast on Sunday night include the closure of schools from Wednesday, 18 March; the closing 35 ports of entry, as well as imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.