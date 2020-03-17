Zimbabwe: Ex-Tourism Ministry Employee Demands U.S.$114 000 From Minister

17 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Former Environment ministry consultant Susanna Makombe has dragged the Environment minister Mangaliso Ndlovu to court demanding US$114 000 for unpaid services.

Makombe said the debt has been outstanding since 2012 and several attempts to get the payment have been unfruitful.

She told court that on May 2012, she entered into a written agreement with the Environment minister in terms of which it was agreed that she would prepare and manage a marketing plan for the minister's 20th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

It was also agreed that she would manage bookings and reservations on the website on behalf of the minister.

The summons show that Makombe would also set up meetings to coordinate at United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) activities.

"It was agreed that in return for the aforesaid services, the plaintiff would be paid a fee of two to three percent and according to plaintiff's computations, the amount due to her by the defendant is US $114 000.

"Despite demand and notice having been given in terms of the State Liabilities Act, the defendant has failed, refused and or neglected to pay," read part of the summons filed by Makombe through her lawyers, Gill, Godlonton and Gerrans.

Makombe also demanded that the minister should pay interest on the amount plus costs of suit.

The case is yet to be heard.

