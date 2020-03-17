Ethiopia Bans Public Events, Closes Schools As It Confirms Fifth COVID-19 Case

17 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia on Monday suspended schools, sporting events and social gatherings as it confirmed its fifth case of Covid-19.

The fifth confirmed case is an Ethiopian citizen who recently flew in from Dubai. All five patients are reported to be in stable condition. The country has so far quarantined over 100 people.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that schools would be closed for 15 days, as the country monitors the situation.

However, students in universities and other institutions of higher learning were asked to remain indoors within their campuses, where they will be monitored and given the care they need.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is working on a system that will enable students to access online classes within campus.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the government has urged religious institutions and places of worship to limit gatherings.

PM Abiy also ordered government vehicles to provide free transportation to the public to ease overcrowding in the public transport system. At the same time, he urged private companies to support public transport so as to reduce congestion.

The government is currently working on providing protective face masks, medical kits and disinfectants for its citizens.

Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) country representative Boureima Hama Sambo urged Ethiopia to take preventive measures to avoid spread of the disease.

At the time, international flights, even from Covid-19 highly affected countries, were still coming in.

"Ethiopia should robustly follow up on the travellers coming from affected countries... The country should also strengthen community- based surveillance and the capacity of frontline health workers," Mr Sambo said.

Last Friday, Ethiopia announced its first coronavirus case in the capital Addis Ababa when a 48-year old Japanese national tested positive for Covid-19.

The patient arrived in Ethiopia on March 4, 2020 from Burkina Faso.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.