South Africa: Coronavirus - Eastern Cape Legislature Postpones House Sittings

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The Eastern Cape legislature has postponed house sittings and committee meetings for 30 days as a precautionary measure as part of South Africa's fight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The legislature's speaker Helen Sauls-August announced the measures in line with directives which President Cyril Ramaphosa's set out on Sunday.

The tabling of policy speeches by the government departments and the legislature, which were scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 March, have also been postponed to April.

"One of the considerations that we had to look at was public involvement and attendance during the tabling of policy speeches, as public participation is one of the key constitutional imperatives of the legislature," Sauls-August said.

"The postponement of the tabling of policy speeches affords us an opportunity for the public to be able to attend the tabling. This decision will be reviewed after 30 days."

Sauls-August added that the programming committee of the legislature was expected to meet on Tuesday to revise the programme and reschedule the postponed house sittings and committee meetings.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More From: News24Wire

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.