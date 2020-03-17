South Africa: Woman Killed in Highflats, Suspect in Court

16 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Highflats detectives embarked in an operation on Saturday night searching for the suspects involved in a murder where a woman was killed.

The team proceeded to Jolivet where a 32-year-old suspect was arrested for murder. He is appearing at the Phungashe Periodical Court today. On 12 March 2020 at 22:00, 40-year-old Delisile Ngongoma was alleged accosted by two suspects who entered her house at Jolivet.

They suffocated her with clothing demanding money and fled the scene. The deceased's daughter who witnessed the incident immediately alerted neighbours. The lifeless body of the victim was found partially burnt on the upper body. A case of murder was opened at Highflats for further investigation. The search is still ongoing regarding the remaining suspect.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the speedy arrest of the suspect.

