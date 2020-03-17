Zimbabwe: Zim to Celebrate World Water Day

Zimbabwe, together with the rest of the world, will next Sunday and Monday celebrate World Water Day and World Meteorological Day.

World Water Day, on March 22 every year, is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year's theme, 'Water and Climate Change', explores how water and climate change are inextricably linked.

As the global population grows, so does the demand for water, which depletes natural resources and damages the environment in many places.

Solutions include protecting carbon sinks such as oceans and wetlands, adopting climate-smart agricultural techniques, and increasing the safe reuse of wastewater.

The World Meteorological Day takes place every year on March 23 and commemorates the coming into force of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organisation on the day in 1950.

It showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and well-being of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues.

According to Government, water is a most precious resource, which must be used more responsibly.

In an interview yesterday, the chief director for water in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Engineer Tinayeshe Mutazu confirmed that plans to host these days were at an advance stage.

"On March 22 and March 23, Zimbabwe will join other countries to celebrate the World Water Day and World Meteorological Day, respectively, which are on the United Nations calendar, he said.

Plans to host these days are at an advance stage."

In September, Zimbabwe will also join the rest of the world to celebrate World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day is a celebration of the world's waterways.

Eng Mutazu said the day, which was initiated in 2005, is annually celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every September.

World Rivers Day highlights the many values of rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

Rivers in virtually every country face an array of threats, and only through active involvement can their continued existence be assured.