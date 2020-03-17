Africa: Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

17 March 2020
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The British award-winning actor and musician Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He says he feels fine and currently has no symptoms, but has been isolated since he found out that he may have been exposed to the virus.

His wife Sabrina is yet to get tested.

The popular actor said that he was tested after being exposed to someone who was confirmed as a COVID-19 case.

He captioned a video on Twitter. , "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

He added that he would keep updating fans on how he was doing.

Idris Elba is of Sierra Leone and Ghanaian roots.

