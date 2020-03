press release

Police followed the information of crime committed on Sunday afternoon of 15 March 2020 at Turft Road, in Anderbolt, Boksburg North area today 16 March 2020.

Four suspects were arrested aged 35, 32, 32 and 27 and found in 14 avenue, Boksburg North in one of the scrapyard metals selling the stolen property

The suspects will be charged with possession of suspected stolen property including tempering with essential infrastructure and will be appearing in court soon.