South Africa: Covid-19 - Schools Await Revised Calendar - but Details On Alternative Learning Options Sketchy

As schools prepare for an early closure after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sunday evening address on the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said a revised school calendar would be announced. In addition, all schools must devise a comprehensive catch-up plan to ensure that learning is not affected. Whether this will include alternative learning channels is yet to be determined.

A shortened June school holiday and extended learning hours when schooling resumes are just some solutions on the table to deal with the loss of teaching time as a result of the coronavirus-enforced break.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed by Wednesday 18 March and reopen two weeks later on 14 April in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19. So far 61 people have been infected with the virus, including two local transmissions.

Schools, in particular, have been identified as one of the biggest threats in terms of the transmission.

Speaking during a ministers' briefing on how various ministries and departments would deal with the effects of the pandemic, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the department would formally announce a school holiday calendar accommodating all changes that have come into effect...