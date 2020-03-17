South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa Should Revive South Africa's Human Rights Agenda

opinion

In the face of growing inequality, high unemployment and corruption, many South Africans are unable to realise their rights, or to live with dignity. Extreme poverty restricts access to already inadequate education and health services, while the country remains divided by racial tensions and plagued by perennial waves of xenophobic violence.

This month South Africa celebrates its progressive Constitution which re-affirms fundamental rights and freedoms in its Bill of Rights, and reflects on past injustices under the apartheid system.

South Africa's Human Rights Day on 21 March commemorates the events of Sharpeville in 1960, when the apartheid police fired on and killed 69 people in a peaceful crowd protesting oppressive "pass" laws - which restricted the movement of black people in urban areas. Human rights, enshrined in the Bill of Rights in the 1996 Constitution, are an important means of protection for everyone, especially those made vulnerable by poverty, abuse, and neglect.

After the first democratic elections in 1994, when Nelson Mandela became president, South Africa signed on to several regional and international treaties demonstrating its commitment to embrace shared values of human rights and dignity for everyone. The government took on the responsibility to protect, promote, and fulfil the...