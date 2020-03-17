Mozambique: Kidnapping and Gangs Return

Kidnapping and gangs linked to the police have returned to Maputo.

The 12 year old child of proprietor of electrical shop Armazens Africa was kidnapped on 11 March near the shop on Avenida Josina Machel. A security camera showed the kidnapping:

From 30 seconds into the video watch the man in the white t-shirt grab the child and bundle him into a white car which has just arrived. This is the fourth kidnapping this year involving businessmen or families. (Club of Mozambique 11 Mar)

Maputo businessman Moniz Carsane, known as Manish Cantilal, was kidnapped by unknown men on 18 February, and has not been released. A security camera video shows hooded men abducting Cantilal in the garage of his house in central Maputo. Cantilal and Dino Foi are the owners of the new El Patron restaurant on Avenida Julius Nyerere in the capital. Ironically, in 2014 Manish was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the wave of kidnappings of businessmen in Maputo City and Matola, but was later cleared. The phenomenon of kidnappings now appears to be back. CanalMoz notes today that the police continue to allow the kidnappers to operate with impunity, while Savana says the criminals have high level protection in the Ministry of Interior. (CanalMoz, Zitamar 19 Feb; Savana 13 March)

On 29 February Guita Samji was found dead in South Africa, after having been kidnaped four months before. She ran a small tobacconists which also changed money on Av Julius Nyerere in Maputo. On 2 February the cousin of business man Juneid Lalgy was released after a large sum of money was paid. (Savana 13 March)

Gunmen killed a policeman as he drove away from the headquarters of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Maputo. The car stopped at the junction with Av 24 de Julho. Another car drew up alongside, and peppered the victim’s Toyota with bullets. Just to make sure, some of the gunmen got out of the vehicles, opened the door of the victim’s car, and shot him several times in the head. The assassins then escaped. (AIM 12 Mar) Two other people were killed in a car on the same day; one is apparently a policeman and the other had been expelled from the police for renting out guns. (Savana 13 March)