Mozambique: Kidnapping and Gangs Return

17 March 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Kidnapping and gangs linked to the police have returned to Maputo.

The 12 year old child of proprietor of electrical shop Armazens Africa was kidnapped on 11 March near the shop on Avenida Josina Machel. A security camera showed the kidnapping:
From 30 seconds into the video watch the man in the white t-shirt grab the child and bundle him into a white car which has just arrived. This is the fourth kidnapping this year involving businessmen or families. (Club of Mozambique 11 Mar)

Maputo businessman Moniz Carsane, known as Manish Cantilal, was kidnapped by unknown men on 18 February, and has not been released. A security camera video shows hooded men abducting Cantilal in the garage of his house in central Maputo. Cantilal and Dino Foi are the owners of the new El Patron restaurant on Avenida Julius Nyerere in the capital. Ironically, in 2014 Manish was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the wave of kidnappings of businessmen in Maputo City and Matola, but was later cleared. The phenomenon of kidnappings now appears to be back. CanalMoz notes today that the police continue to allow the kidnappers to operate with impunity, while Savana says the criminals have high level protection in the Ministry of Interior. (CanalMoz, Zitamar 19 Feb; Savana 13 March)

On 29 February Guita Samji was found dead in South Africa, after having been kidnaped four months before. She ran a small tobacconists which also changed money on Av Julius Nyerere in Maputo. On 2 February the cousin of business man Juneid Lalgy was released after a large sum of money was paid. (Savana 13 March)

Gunmen killed a policeman as he drove away from the headquarters of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Maputo. The car stopped at the junction with Av 24 de Julho. Another car drew up alongside, and peppered the victim’s Toyota with bullets. Just to make sure, some of the gunmen got out of the vehicles, opened the door of the victim’s car, and shot him several times in the head. The assassins then escaped. (AIM 12 Mar) Two other people were killed in a car on the same day; one is apparently a policeman and the other had been expelled from the police for renting out guns. (Savana 13 March)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.