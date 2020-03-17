Mozambique: Credit Suisse is Liable for the U.S.$2 Billion Secret Debt

17 March 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

U.S. prosecutors believe they have evidence of the Swiss lender’s culpability for the $2bn secret debt after three former bankers pleaded guilty last year, according to Reuters (16 March). "Prosecutors believe Credit Suisse can be held criminally liable for its employees’ crimes if they were committed in the scope of their role and at least partly benefited the bank, said one of the sources who is a US law enforcement official. They believe a plea deal and testimonies from two former bankers at a subsequent trial give them evidence of the bank’s culpability," Reuters said.

Meanwhile, the first payment of $22.5 mn on the new Ematum bonds was due on yesterday, 16 March.

The Mail and Guardian (21 Feb) accused prominent South African estate agent Pam Golding of handling some of the money, which was used to buy property as a form of money laundering. US court transcripts show Privinvest, the company behind the secret $2 bn loans, sent Rand 50 mn ($3 mn) to buy properties in Cape Town for Armando Guebuza's children Armando and Valentina.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.