Somalia Records First Case of Coronavirus

Somalia has confirmed its first case of Covid-19, popularly known as Coronavirus. The country's health minister, Fowsiyo Abikar, made the announcement on the state-owned Somali National TV (SNTV) this afternoon.

The patient is a Somali citizen who recently returned from China. After the result was confirmed and before it was announced to the public, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre called an emergency meeting of the cabinet and directed the Ministry of Transport to suspend all international flights for 15 days.

Minister Mohamed Oomaar said exceptions will only apply to humanitarian flights. The directive will be effective from 19 March.