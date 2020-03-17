Sudan: N. Darfur State Affirms Concern With Investment Promotion

Al-Fashir — The acting Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Malek Al-Tayeb Khojali, has asserted concern of his government with promoting investment in the state in the sectors of agriculture, animal wealth and services to attract national and foreign investors.

The governor pointed out that investment is the mainstay for social and economic development besides its great role in expanding the base of production and availing work opportunities for the citizens.

Maj. Gen. Khojali added during his meeting at his office at the Secretariat General of the government of the state in Al Fashir chairman of the board of directors of Al Hawaiet Trade and Contracting Company Eng. Bashir Adam Mahmoud that the state had prepared an investment map that include all natural resources and animal wealth which could contribute to the economic develop of the state.

On his part, Eng. Mahmoud affirmed his company's readiness to work in North Darfur State in all fields of infrastructure and services, particularly in building roads and bridges and water and electricity stations in addition to establishing factories for garbage recycling.