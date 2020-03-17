Sudan: N. Darfur State Affirms Concern With Investment Promotion

16 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fashir — The acting Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Malek Al-Tayeb Khojali, has asserted concern of his government with promoting investment in the state in the sectors of agriculture, animal wealth and services to attract national and foreign investors.

The governor pointed out that investment is the mainstay for social and economic development besides its great role in expanding the base of production and availing work opportunities for the citizens.

Maj. Gen. Khojali added during his meeting at his office at the Secretariat General of the government of the state in Al Fashir chairman of the board of directors of Al Hawaiet Trade and Contracting Company Eng. Bashir Adam Mahmoud that the state had prepared an investment map that include all natural resources and animal wealth which could contribute to the economic develop of the state.

On his part, Eng. Mahmoud affirmed his company's readiness to work in North Darfur State in all fields of infrastructure and services, particularly in building roads and bridges and water and electricity stations in addition to establishing factories for garbage recycling.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.