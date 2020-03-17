Sudan: Arman Calls Sudanese for New Partnership for Stability of Transitional Period

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-N-Agar faction- Yasser Saeed Arman called the Sudanese people for making new partnership including all forces of the revolution -resistance committees, government, Forces of Freedom and Change, the revolutionary Front and all political forces - for reaching a stable transitional period serving the Sudanese people and considering rights and freedoms.

Arman renewed in an interview to SUNA , would published later, call for correcting mistakes of the past regarding Sudan's relations with State of South Sudan.

He said the Sudan-a South Sudan relations should not be looked at a whole of the door but from broad point of interests, culture, humanity and joint work, urging media to look into the commonalities and promote them through the peace culture.

Arman called people opf the Two Areas-Blue Nile and South Kordofan- not to pass chance of achievement of genuine peace , disclosing that the interest of people of South Kordofan and Blue Nile makes serious coordination between the two movements imperative so that the interests of the two areas would not be undermined due to the intra- SPLM conflicts.

" There is a genuine chance for realizing peace and we have touched seriousness of the government and the people touched that in visit of Hamdouk to Kauda and other stances, therefore we call for not pass this chance to reach a genuine peace." Arman said.

He said" our stretch out our hands for leaders of the other side of the SPLM, saying we have to reach to what would be satisfactory for the Sudanese people and people of the two areas., saying that it is possible , for he SPLM, he explained, has experienced many divisions over its march and witnessed numerous reconciliations.