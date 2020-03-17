Sudan: National Economic Conference Postponed

Khartoum — The Preparatory Committee for the National Economic Conference has announced postponement of the conference and the sectoral workshops to a date to be set later on.

The Conference's Media Committee said in a press statement that the conference was postponed due to spreading of coronavirus disease (covid-19) in over 100 countries world-wide and in implementation to the directives of the Council of Ministers on stopping activities and mass gatherings which may lead to spread of the disease and exacerbate health situations in the country.

The new date for the conference and its sectoral workshops , which had been scheduled for March 29-31, would be fixed later on in consultation with the concerned authorities.

The Preparatory Committee which continues its works calls on all ministries and other concerned bodies and personalities to continue preparation for convening of the conference and the sectoral workshops.