Sudan: National Economic Conference Postponed

16 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Preparatory Committee for the National Economic Conference has announced postponement of the conference and the sectoral workshops to a date to be set later on.

The Conference's Media Committee said in a press statement that the conference was postponed due to spreading of coronavirus disease (covid-19) in over 100 countries world-wide and in implementation to the directives of the Council of Ministers on stopping activities and mass gatherings which may lead to spread of the disease and exacerbate health situations in the country.

The new date for the conference and its sectoral workshops , which had been scheduled for March 29-31, would be fixed later on in consultation with the concerned authorities.

The Preparatory Committee which continues its works calls on all ministries and other concerned bodies and personalities to continue preparation for convening of the conference and the sectoral workshops.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.