Sudan: Differences Between Hausa and Nuba Tribes in Medani Ended

Medani — Chieftains of hausa and nuba tribes in Medan, capital of Gezira State, vowed, in the presence of he caretaker Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, to close down differences between the two tribes and work together for serving the State.

Maj. Gen. Hannan affirmed capability of people of Gezira State to solve their own problems, calling for renouncing tribalism and regionalism.

He underlined the state government's resolve to form a fact-finding committee and determining people who have been affected by the recent incidents that erupted between the two tribes.