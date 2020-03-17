Sudan: Differences Between Hausa and Nuba Tribes in Medani Ended

16 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Chieftains of hausa and nuba tribes in Medan, capital of Gezira State, vowed, in the presence of he caretaker Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, to close down differences between the two tribes and work together for serving the State.

Maj. Gen. Hannan affirmed capability of people of Gezira State to solve their own problems, calling for renouncing tribalism and regionalism.

He underlined the state government's resolve to form a fact-finding committee and determining people who have been affected by the recent incidents that erupted between the two tribes.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

