Sudan: Army Takes Precautionary Measures Against Cronavirus

16 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Army Official Spokesman, Brig. Amer Mohammed Al-Hassan, on Monday, announced that the Army took the necessary measures to protect the military gatherings in the fields of training in the military colleges and the basic training centers in accordance with the preauationary measurestaken by all the government's institutions.

The arrangements included holidays for the students and the trainees, organization of awareness campaign on the anademic and addressing the suspected cases according to the directives of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Brig.Amer said the medical military institutions will follow the same quarantine procedures of the medical institutions determined by the Health Ministry.

The Head of the Sovereign Council inspected last Sunday Conavirus isolation and Quantine centers in Al-Naqa, Al-Masawarat, Al-Selite and Hattab, in Nahr El-Neil State.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

