South Africa: U.S. Calls Off Media and SANDF Events On Its Destroyer in Cape Town

17 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

As Covid-19 restrictions bite, the last two events for South Africans on the USS Carney have been called off.

After Pretoria slapped a travel ban on visitors from the US and other countries most affected by the coronavirus, the US government has called off a reception for SA National Defence Force members and a tour for journalists on board the US Navy destroyer USS Carney which is now docked in Cape Town.

The US Navy had already cancelled public visits on to the ship, which arrived on Sunday 15 March, but it is understood that on Monday 16 March it also called off a planned small media tour and the military reception.

The US Navy and the US embassy in Pretoria are hoping to reschedule these events for another ship in the future. This is the first US warship to visit South Africa since 2011.

"The health and safety of our crew and host nation is our top priority," said Commander Kyle Raines, spokesperson, US Navy Sixth Fleet.

"As part of the global effort to minimise the spread of Covid-19, we have cancelled public ship tours and crew outreach events that were previously planned for this port call.

"USS Carney...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

