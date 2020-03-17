Nigeria: Ban On Commercial Motorcycles Takes Off in Sokoto

17 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nasiru Suleiman

There has been full compliance with the ban placed on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Sokoto metropolis, a Vanguard investigation has revealed.

The investigation carried out by our correspondents overnight, showed that all the cyclists stayed off the roads in the state capital as ordered by the state government and enforced by the police.

The Nigeria police in Sokoto had earlier on Monday afternoon announced the ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state not to operate beyond 11:00pm daily.

The ban was announced in a press statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar the Police Public Relations Officer of the command on behalf the police commissioner Ibrahim Sani Ka'oje.

According to the State Police Command, the ban is in line with "sustaining the concerted efforts of the Command in combating armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

It further stated that "All tea vendors popularly referred to as ' _mai shayi_ ' are to shut down businesses for the day from 11pm to 6am

Our correspondent visited relaxation spots, drinking bars, Mai Shayi joints {Tea vendors) suya joints and other dark spots in the metropolis and observed a high level of compliance to the police order.

Staff of a popular hotel and bar in Tamaje area of Sokoto South Local Government area are seen leaving before their regular closing hours.

A barman who spoke with our correspondent said " I heard about the ban on radio and I am not ready to be the first victim, you know how our police behave, they will want to use people as a scapegoat on day one of this new law.

Our correspondent visited Raymond village a dark spot behind the Giginya Army Barrack Mammy market in Demboa and observed total compliance.

A regular visitor to Raymond village told our correspondent that " I was shocked to arrived Raymond village by 10:30pm and find out everywhere is shut and nobody to sell "crack' (Indian hemp) to me..

Shop owners and tea vendors as well as suya joints in Old Airport, Offa road, trade fair road, Demboa, Tamaje in Sokoto south local government as well as those Kwanawa areas in Dange/Shuni local government area all complied to the new police order.

The police had earlier solicited for cooperation and support of the general public to obey the new law as it is a measure to make all residents in Sokoto and its environs safe from activities of criminal elements disturbing the peace of the law-abiding citizens.

