Africa: The Ethiopian Public Health Institute's (EPHI) Press Statement on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

press release

Addis Ababa — World Wide

• By the time this press release was compiled, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report on March 17, 2020 there are one hundred seventy-four thousand eight hundred eighty-one (174,881) confirmed cases, seventy-seven thousand seven hundred eighty-one (77, 781) have recovered and six thousand five hundred twenty-six (6,526) have died because of COVID-19.

• 158 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.

National

• Six hundred thousand eighty (600,080) passengers have passed through all the points of entry to the country and out of these eight thousand nine hundred eighty five (8,985) are from countries that reported confirmed COVID-19 cases.

• Passengers who come from countries that reported COVID-19 cases and those who have had close contact with the five confirmed cases have been place under follow up for fourteen days. Currently 992 are under follow up.

• At different times 113 individuals were made to stay at the isolation center as of January 24, 2020. So far, 74 of the laboratory tests came out negative and the individuals have since joined the community. In addition to the five confirmed cases, there are 34 individuals in the isolation center awaiting their laboratory results.

• The government of Ethiopia has decided to close schools, and stop all mass gathering like sport and meetings to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

• Citizens are advised to avoid direct contact with COVID-19 suspects and learn about the disease as much as possible.

Precaution

If you have arrived from COVID-19 (Corona Virus disease) affected countries:

• Avoid close contact with other people as you proceed to your home and stay in isolation from family members or friends for 14 days

• Please provide the right information about your health situation to follow up teams who call you daily for 14 days

• If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath, call 8335 immediately for medical help.