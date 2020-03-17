Mozambique: War Intensifying Near Mocimboa da Praia and Bilibiza

It appears that insurgents are trying to maintain control over the corridor and road through Bilibiza, Cabo Delgado, which was attacked and heavily damaged 29-30 January.. On 9 March there was an attack on the road from Bilibiza toward Quissanga on the coast. And Moz24h (10 Mar) says the insurgents have closed the road going inland from Bilibiza, blocking the road with trees and have put headless bodies on the road. Moz24h says local people report heavy fighting, with ambushes of government armoured cars. (The map in the pdf version of this bulletin shows the roads in the area.) Bilibiza is 50 km north west of Pemba as the crow flies or 120 km by road, and is the farthest south the war has spread

The other focus of the war is very close to Mocimboa da Praia. On 8 March at 05.00, gunmen ambushed a heavy truck belonging to Bangladeshi traders who have been working in Mocimboa da Praia district for the past four years. At about 14.00, a pick-up sent to fetch the owners of the truck and assess the damage was fired on. In the two ambushes four people were injured. (AIM 10 Mar)

The villages of Ulo and Anga, close to Mocimboa da Praia town, were attacked and burned on 12 March. On 5 March Naikidunga was attacked and on 6 March Nabage. Local people report a number of villages in the area have been recently attacked and local people report many dead, some kidnapped, and houses burned. (Moz24h 13, 6 Mar)

Elsewhere, on 4 March insurgents killed four people and burnt down 30 houses in an attack against the village of Nkonda, Nangade district. (AIM 10 Mar) Insurgents attacked soldiers in Chomba, 30 km northwest of Mueda town, but the date is not known.

The World Food Programme has produced a good set of district maps for Cabo Delgado.