South Africa: SA Golf Association, Womens Golf SA Suspend All Tournaments

All golf tournaments under the auspices of the South African Golf Association (SAGA) and Womens Golf South Africa (WGSA) have been cancelled.

The decision was made on Monday, following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and will run to the end of April.

It's not only tournaments that will be cancelled but all meetings as well.

Tournaments beyond April 2020 will be considered for continuation or cancellation on a rolling basis at least 30 days prior to the event with due consideration of the prevailing state of affairs around the Coronavirus National Disaster at that time.

Earlier on Monday, the Sunshine Tour also took the decision to suspend all golfing activities and tournaments and would "review its position on 20 April or as the situation demands".

Read the full statement from SAGA and WGSA:

"With due consideration of the National Disaster pronounced by State President Cyril Ramaphosa on 15 March 2020, and with reference to our national events and gatherings, the South African Golf Association (SAGA) and Womens Golf South Africa (WGSA) have resolved to implement the following

1. All tournaments under management authority of SAGA and WGSA scheduled to be held between 18 March 2020 and 30 April 2020 are cancelled.

2. Any tournaments not under SAGA or WGSA management (run by unions) between 18 March 2020 and 30 April 2020 for which national ranking points are allocated, will officially have their ranking status removed, and SAGA and WGSA recommend that these be cancelled by unions. We also strongly recommend that Inter-union triangulars, quadrangulars and hexangulars, union opens and union leagues be cancelled too.

3. Tournaments beyond April 2020 will be considered for continuation or cancellation on a rolling basis at least 30 days prior to the event with due consideration of the prevailing state of affairs around the Coronavirus National Disaster at that time.

4. Just as both WGSA and SAGA subserviently align themselves to the prescripts of the state and our overarching governing bodies e.g. SASCOC, so do we encourage unions and clubs to align themselves to the prescripts of their regional sports governance bodies and confederations at local level.

5. SAGA Sub-committee and SAGA Exco meetings scheduled for April are postponed until further notice.

6. The 2020 SAGA AGM will continue on the date and time planned for in April as a teleconference to deal with constitutionally requisite matters except if there should be a need for elections, which up to now, is not on the table. If elections are required, then an alternative date and approach will have to be considered.

7. This pronouncement is made under the auspices of GolfRSA, and SAGA and WGSA align itself fully to these decisions.

We trust that this approach will have your support as we curtail the need for non-essential domestic travel and encourage behaviors in support of social distancing. As GolfRSA, SAGA and WGSA, we endeavor to remain responsible citizens in the battle against this pandemic."

- South African Golf Association

Source: Sport24