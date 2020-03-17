Kenya: World Bank Gives Kenyan Government Billions to Fight Coronavirus

Nairobi — The World Bank has given the Kenyan government USD 60 Million (Sh6.1 billion) to help combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has infected 3 people in the country and left over 4,500 people dead globally.

According to the World Bank, the funds will be used to mobilize response capacity, strengthen multi-sector platforms and help in monitoring and evaluation of prevention and preparedness

The funds will also be used towards enhancing disease detection capacities and mobilizing surge response capacity through trained and well-equipped frontline health workers.

Broken down, Sh5.1 billion of the funds were received from Covid 19 facility while Sh1.02 billion was sourced from the Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project.

"The US$60 million funding will enhance surveillance, laboratory services, isolation units, equipment, supplies, and communication to help mitigate coronavirus in Kenya," World Bank Kenya said on their Twitter handle.

As part of its mechanisms, the fund is expected to accelerate international response and support countries to manage the global health emergency.

World Bank had committed an initial package of USD 12 billion to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.

The Ministry of Health confirmed its first case the last week, since the beginning of the outbreak in China in December 2019.