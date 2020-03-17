Nigeria: COVID-19 - NOUN Postpones 9th Convocation Ceremonies

17 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, has postponed its 9th convocation ceremonies over ongoing coronavirus threat in the country.

The institution explained in a statement, Tuesday morning that it took the decision "in view of the health dangers inherent in the gathering of a large number of people at this time."

In the statement signed by its registrar, Felix Edoka and released to the media through NOUN explained that its governing council and Senate jointly took the decision that the event be postponed indefinitely, given the situation at the moment.

With the development,25,000 graduating students who were scheduled to participate at the event slated for March 20 and 21, 2020 have to wait until new dates are fixed.

The statement read in full: "The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) wishes to inform the general public, especially our over 25,000 graduating students, that the 9th Convocation Ceremonies, scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2020 have been postponed indeﬁnitely.

"Council and Senate jointly took the decision in view of the health dangers inherent in the gathering of a large number of people at this time.

"The inconvenience caused our graduating students, family and friends is regretted."

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

