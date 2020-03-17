Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Dragged to Court Over Unpaid Rent

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz
17 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has been dragged to a court in Dar es Salaam by his former landlord over unpaid rent and loss of property.

According to an affidavit his former landlord claims that the singer owes him a year's rent at what was the WCB offices in Sinza.

The landlord, Maulid Wande claims the singer owes him Sh337 million in unpaid rent and destroyed properties at the premises.

The singer was not in court but was represented by his lawyer Gerald Hamisi who said his client was out of the country and because of the current outbreak of the Corona virus, he won't be back in the country for three weeks.

The defendant's lawyer further said he had communicated with the singer's manager, who said they were working on how to solve the dispute.

The Citizen has learnt that the case first came for mention in September 2019.

According to Wande's lawyer the defendant's lawyers is playing time wasting tactics, something he says has been the norm.

The case which is at Mwananyamala Court, Kinondoni District was adjourned until March 18.

In another development the singer has cancelled all his shows in Europe due to the current outbreak of the Corona virus.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.