Sudan: Protest Against North Darfur Urban Planning Minister's Support for 'New Settlers'

Kutum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), and resistance committees in Kutum carried out a vigil in front of the Kutum locality offices on Sunday.

They protested against the North Darfur Urban Planning Minister's decision to plan the areas of Tarmbis, Buya and Hillet Karar for "new and foreign settlers", who are now residing there.

The protestors expressed their solidarity with the displaced from these villages.

Leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Kutum, Yahya El Khoms, told Radio Dabanga that the protestors handed over a memorandum to the executive director of Kutum locality.

He explained that the villagers were displaced at the outbreak of the civil war in 2003. They fled to the camps, where they now life.

The displaced are ready to return to their villages if the security situation allows it, and the foreign settlers are deported, he claimed.

Al Bashir regime

During the ousted Al Bashir regime Arab herders from Chad, Niger and Mali were invited to inhabit the areas where Darfuri farmers used to live. The Rapid Support Forces militia, that supported the Al Bashir regime, protected these settlers for years all over Darfur.

In June 2015 villagers from North Darfur's Tawila, west of the capital El Fasher, reported to Radio Dabanga that thousands of newcomers took plots in areas deserted by the displaced. The newcomers were identified as members of Sudanese Arab militias and migrants from Chad, Mali and Niger, bringing their livestock with them.

In March 2019 the Al Bashir regime reportedly converted large tracts of agricultural lands to housing areas in North Darfur's Kabkabiya, and handed them to people from Niger and Mali.

Attacks by Arab herders and militiamen on Darfuri farmers are still frequent. Transitional justice to Darfur displaced and a safe return to their villages is one of the main topics of the peace talks on Darfur.

