Somalia: 25 Police Officers Receive AMISOM Induction Training

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) concluded a weeklong induction training for 25 newly deployed Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Ghana, Zambia, Uganda and Sierra Leone. The officers will be in Somalia for one year.

The induction training is designed to familiarize the officers on Human Rights, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) awareness, gender awareness, concepts of operations, AMISOM Police mandate, United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) Security Architecture, community policing and Somali culture, among other topics. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training in Mogadishu on Saturday, AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Augustine Magnus Kailie, appealed to the officers to expeditiously work towards the fulfilment of AMISOM's mandate.

"You are representing the police services or police forces of where you are coming from. You are also representing your country. Therefore, you have to try as much as possible to behave within the confines of what AMISOM demands of you," he told the officers.