Somalia: Government Forces Retake Town From Al-Shabaab

16 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army backed by AMISOM troops has taken the full control of Janale in Lower Shabelle region on Monday.

"Somali armed forces took the full control of Janale in Lower Shabelle region from armed group al-Shabaab which controlled the area in the past ten years." State television SNTV reported.

Eyewitness in the area has reported a heavy exchange of fire in the agricultural town between the allied forces and the militants before the full control.

Military officials said they detonated a vehicle full of explosives set up by the fighters.

Somali National Army and AMISOM forces retreated in 2015 following a brief seizure.

The operation by Somali National Army backed by international partners launched mid last year focused on strategic towns in the banks of river Shabelle.

The military maneuvers saw the recapture of Sabid, Anole, and Aw-dheegle late last year.

The lower Shabelle region is believed to be a hub to organize explosive attacks in the capital Mogadishu targeting government installations.

