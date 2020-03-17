Mozambique: No Maintenance and Overweight Truck Caused Bridge Collapse

Over many years the Montepuez River eroded the soil around the pillars of the bridge on the N380 road over the river. Built more than 50 years ago, the bridge has not been maintained or rehabilitated - or even inspected. And when an overweight truck crossed the bridge on 27 December, it collapsed. The government set up an inquiry commission headed by Tiago Filipe, who said lack of maintenance left the bridge in a precarious state. The N380 is the only paved road from Pemba north to Mocimboa da Praia and the gas fields at Palma. (See map in the pdf version of this newsletter.) (STV 8 Mar, O Pais 9 Mar)

The Montepuez River bridge is south of Macomia. Another bridge on the N380 over the Messalo River, north of Macomia, has also collapsed, probably due to lack of maintenance. Temporary bypasses have been built. The road from Pemba to Bilibiza and on to Macomia is closed because the bridge over the Montepuez river on the road is also down.

There are only two routes open from Pemba north to Mocimboa da Praia, and both are precarious and limited to 10 tonne vehicles. They are the N380 with its several bypasses, or the road via Montepuez and Mueda which is largely dirt.

Two other bridges on the main N1 road, over the Lurio and Save rivers, are currently bypassed as the highway authority tries to catch up with decades of lack of maintenance.