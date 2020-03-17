Mozambique: Attacks Resume Near Gorongosa

17 March 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Renamo dissidents have resumed attacks on the main north-south N1 road, with three attacks in five days in the section between Inchope (the junction with the N6 Beira-Chimoio road) and Gorongosa.

Yesterday morning (Monday 16 March) a lorry was fired on, seriously injuring one person.

There is a military convoy going through this section, and the convoy was fired at on Friday (13 Mar), injuring four people. On Thursday a bus was machine gunned, injuring three people. Since attacks started in August, 20 people have been killed. (Lusa 16 Mar)

