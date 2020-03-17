Angola: MPLA Committed to Local Elections

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party president, João Lourenço, reaffirmed last Friday, in Luanda, the commitment with the municipal elections in the country, as long as it is created the legal framework for its effectiveness.

Talking in the opening of the Third Ordinary Meeting of the MPLA Central Committee, João Lourenço highlighted that even without being announced there is an expectation about the country's first local elections.

According to the leader of the ruling party, in democracy the Head of State should not announce any kind of elections without support legislation, especially because it is a new form of power.

João Lourenço pointed out some advances already made in the context of the preparation of the municipal elections planned for this year, such as the approval of some laws proposed by the Executive, as well as the swearing-in of a new chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) so that it can play its role.

However, the MPLA leader stated that with the election of the CNE chairman, the country is closest to local elections.

Meanwhile, João Lourenço slammed the stance of the opposition parties, which seemingly intend to force the Head of State to break the principle of Separation of Powers, stressing that the election of the CNE head - which has received strong criticism from the opposition - is entirely of the responsibility of the Superior Council of the Judiciary Magistracy, with the National Assembly (parliament) being legally tasked with conducting the swearing-in ceremony without questioning the choice made.