Tanzania: Driver of First Coronavirus Case in Arusha Identified As Hotel Is Quarantined

Arusha — Temi Valley Hotel, a hotel where Tanzania's first case of Coronavirus went into self isolation has been quarantined with no visitors allowed to go in or out of the premises.

Speaking to journalists the Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo told reporters that all workers and guest were not allowed to leave the hotel.

"We have made efforts to make sure no news guests go into the hotel and we have also taken samples to find out whether they were infected or not," he said.

Mr Gambo also added that they have identified the driver who drove the 46-year-old woman from the Kilimanjaro International Airport to Arusha.

"We have learnt from him that after he had left the said victim he went back to his family and the children the next day also went to school where they got into contact with other children," said Mr Gambo.

He added that the same driver also transported two passengers to Karatu where they visited Mwema Children's home and later came back to Arusha town.

Also Read

Rwanda coronavirus cases rise to seven

US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering

Biden-Sanders vote proceeds in 3 US states despite virus fears

UN report calls for political mission in Darfur

"We have dispatched a team of experts to Karatu who will take samples from the children's home," said Mr Gambo.

He called on residents to stay calm and follow directives from the health experts.