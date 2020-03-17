Sudan: Agreement to Hold Consultative Conference On Eastern Sudan

Juba — Nazirs (representatives of the natives administrations) of the Beja Congress, independent chieftains, and political and civil forces led by Nazir Mohamed Turk, head of the Hadendawa clan, agreed with the government delegation at the Juba peace talks that a consultative conference on eastern Sudan must be organised.

The conference, to be held in the near future, will discuss all issues of Red Sea state, Kassala, and El Gedaref. Its outcomes will be binding to both the Sudanese government and the people of eastern Sudan.

Nazir Turk called for a quick implementation of the provisions of the eastern Sudan track peace agreement, signed in Juba on February 21, "as it deals with sixty percent of the problems".

The Beja Congress-Freedom and Change faction, categorically rejected the eastern Sudan agreement in an interview with Radio Dabanga a week after it was signed.

Ali Abu Amna, head of the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice, a member of the independent Beja Chieftainship Council, announced that it was agreed at the recent Juba meeting to form a committee for coordination and follow-up between Sudan's Sovereign Council and the Beja Chieftainship Council.

