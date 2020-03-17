Nigeria: Third Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Lagos

Photo: Pete Linforth/Pixabay
Hand washing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
17 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is yet another case of the ravaging coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria.

The patient is said to be an independent case not connected with the index case.

The carrier, a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on Friday, 13 March 2020, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms and has been tested positive.

She is now receiving care in Mainland General Hospital.

A tweet from the verified Twitter account of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the case.

Breaking!

Third case of #COVID19NIGERIA confirmed in Lagos.

- This is a new case independent of the index case

- 30 year old Nigerian, female

- Returned from the UK on 13th March

- Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms

- Tested positive

- Now at Mainland GH receiving care pic.twitter.com/f8osZk4Ba4

-- LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 17, 2020

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
COVID-19 Threat Not Over for Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
Will Coronavirus Force Nigeria to Review its 2020 Budget?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.