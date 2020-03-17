Nigeria: 2020 UTME - JAMB Releases First-Day Results

The results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday's 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide have been released, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed yesterday.

The Board's Head, Media, and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Benjamin urged all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

According to him, the board is optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free.

"The Board is happy with the conduct of the examination on its first day, Saturday, March 14 and results are out.

"This is not to say that we did not register one or two technical hitches.

"There is no way anyone can embark on such massive exercise without a few hitches.

"However, the good thing is that, as soon as our attention is drawn to such hitches, we tackle them immediately.

"So, the Board is fully on ground to take on these hitches as they come, but in all, we are happy with the conduct of the examination so far," he said.

