Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

Hand washing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, broke the news to journalists at the government secretariat Tuesday morning.

"This is a new case independent of the index case of a 30 year-old Nigerian, female, who returned from the UK on 13th March," the commissioner revealed.

Mr Abayomi said the patient, who initially showed symptoms of the infection, observed self-Isolation, and thereafter tested positive.

Although Nigeria has so far recorded three cases of the virus, only two are active. The second case, linked to the index case, later tested negative.

The first case ws that of an Italian who arrived the country on a business trip.

Details later... .