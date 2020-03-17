Nigeria: Benue Moves to Establish State Security Outfit

17 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has announced that the Benue State Government would consider the establishment of a state security outfit to complement existing security agencies.

Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the current security situation in the state. He emphasised that a security outfit like Amotekun of the South-west has become necessary in order to help the police, military and other security agencies to curb crimes in the state.

The governor stated that Benue State would go ahead with the plan even though states of the North-central had not met to deliberate on the formation of joint security organisation for the region.

He urged traditional rulers to ensure peace in their domains by prevailing on their subjects to adopt peaceful approaches to resolving internal crisis, stressing that violence does no one any good.

Ortom said armed herdsmen had adopted guerrilla tactics by coming at night to kill and move to the next community and assured that his administration would not relent in its quest to guarantee the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state.

