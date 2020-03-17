Zimbabwe: Mash Central Records Highest Cases of Rights Abuse in February - ZPP Report

The month of February saw violations of civil, political, social and economic rights totalling 195 violations with Mashonaland Central recording the highest number of violations at 53, according to a monthly report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The province was followed by Harare, with 33.

Of the violations recorded, 54.3% were cases of harassment and intimidation targeting ordinary citizens.

Police were highest in terms of being responsible for violations, accounting for 54.8% of the cases and were followed by the Zanu PF with 22.9%.

Persons with unknown affiliation accounted for 9.3%, MDC 6.1% and municipal police 4%.

Said ZPP, "There was a significant drop in cases involving the Machete wielding gangs.

"This can be attributed to the response by the police in dealing with the gangs."

They contributed 1.5% of the perpetrators in the month under review, down from 22.2% recorded in January.

ZPP also said the Finance Ministry proposed re-introduction of subsidised garrison shops to cushion members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) triggered an outcry among citizens who are enduring economic hardships.

"This was viewed as preferential treatment of some civil servants.

"In his monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Dr John Mangudya assured the nation that the de-dollarisation process was on course and would take five years to be completed.

"This was however not in tandem with the licensing of seven Zuva fuel service stations to trade in United States Dollars (USD); a move that points to re-dollarisation.

"A spontaneous protest by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Provincial Youth Assembly members was recorded in Harare Central Business District (CBD) on 19 February.

"The youths were violently dispersed by anti-riot police who fired teargas."

In Chitungwiza, clashes between the police and MDC youths were reported in St Marys, Zengeza 2 shopping centre and at Huruyadzo business centre on 29 February resulting in some citizens sustaining serious injuries.

In Masvingo, there were skirmishes between police and MDC supporters who had gathered at the Masvingo High Court in solidarity with party deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala.