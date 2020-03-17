Nigeria: Inflation Rate Rises to 12.2%, Highest in 21 Months - NBS

17 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.20% (year-on-year) in February 2020.

In its inflation report for February 2020 released on Tuesday, the agency explained that the figure was 0.07% higher than the rate of 12.13% recorded in January 2020.

The food index rose from 14.85% recorded in January to 14.9% in February 2020 while core inflation increased by 0.08% to stand at 9.43% compared to 9.35% recorded in the preceding month.

