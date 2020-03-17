South Africa: Two Suspects Nabbed for Alleged Illegal Mining

press release

Members of the Provincial Organized Crime Unit of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, have on Monday, 16 March 2020, arrested two alleged illegal miners aged 29 during an operation that was conducted in the Malipsdrift policing area.

The suspects were allegedly spotted transporting unprocessed chrome along the R37 road between Burgersfort and Lebowakgomo in the early hours of today, at about 00:05. They were immediately arrested and the truck together with the chrome were then confiscated.

Both suspects have already been positively linked with an illegal mining activity in the Atok area and will appear in Lebowakgomo magistrate court on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for their determination in fighting illegal mining in the province.

It is not clear at this stage where the Chrome was destined to. Police investigations are still continuing.