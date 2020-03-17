South Africa: Two Suspects Nabbed for Alleged Illegal Mining

16 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the Provincial Organized Crime Unit of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, have on Monday, 16 March 2020, arrested two alleged illegal miners aged 29 during an operation that was conducted in the Malipsdrift policing area.

The suspects were allegedly spotted transporting unprocessed chrome along the R37 road between Burgersfort and Lebowakgomo in the early hours of today, at about 00:05. They were immediately arrested and the truck together with the chrome were then confiscated.

Both suspects have already been positively linked with an illegal mining activity in the Atok area and will appear in Lebowakgomo magistrate court on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for their determination in fighting illegal mining in the province.

It is not clear at this stage where the Chrome was destined to. Police investigations are still continuing.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.