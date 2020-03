press release

The police in Roodepan are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 30-year-old man in Roodepan.

It is alleged that on 16 March 2020 at about 19:00, the suspect, a 47-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend with a sharp object on the chest during an argument. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

The suspect is expected to appear before Galeshewe Magistrates' Court soon on a charge of murder. Police investigations continue.