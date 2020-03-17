South Africa: Police Pleads With Community to Help Find a Missing Girl, 11

press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani are investigating a case of a missing young girl aged 11, following her disappearance on Sunday, 15 March 2020.

Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso from Dengeza, outside Giyani, left home and never came back. She was wearing a pink T-Shirt, Grey skirt and dreadlocks.

The police search operations to locate her were unsuccessful. The police investigations and the search operations are still underway.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing young girl, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Mangayi on 082 729 0351 or the Crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.