South Africa: Accused Rapist Slapped With Life Prison Sentence

16 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the life sentence imposed on the accused rapist by the High Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 in Port Elizabeth.

The 27-year-old Mzikayise Moyakhe of Motherwell was sentenced to undergo one (01) life term and 80 years imprisonment on charges of rape, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to the reports, Mzikayise Moyakhe was targeting young women who were walking alone at night in Motherwell NU 9 & NU 10. The accused would threaten them with a knife and stones and would drag them to secluded places, rob them of their possessions and subsequently rape them. The incidents took place during the years 2011 and 2017 in Motherwell and his four (4) victims were aged between 16 and 20 at the time.

During the process of investigations, the suspect was identified and linked to the four cases through forensic evidence (DNA) He was subsequently arrested and charged.

On Monday, 16 March 2020, the Port Elizabeth High Court handed down its sentence in terms of which Mzikayise Moyakhe is to undergo One (1) life term and eighty (80) years in prison for all the charges for which he was charged.

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga appreciated the work of the FCS detectives who worked meticulously and with dedication on the cases, to ensure that remarkable convictions were secured. She added that this sentence must serve as both a lesson to the accused and a deterrent to the would be perpetrators of sexual crimes.

As a result of his actions and the trauma he had inflicted on the innocent young girls, Mzikayise will spend his whole life in prison.

