Liberia: Dismiss Blama, Close Schools

16 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Othello B. Garblah

-Cummings tells Weah

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress or ANC, former Coca-Cola Executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has urged President George Weah to dismiss Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director, Mr. Nathaniel Blama. He also recommends that the Ministry of Education close all schools as Liberia confirm its first coronavirus case.

President Weah has already announced the suspension of Mr.Blama, following a nationwide address confirming the nation's first coronavirus case here on Monday March 16.

Mr. Blama, was tested and confirmed positive of the virus when he returned to the country on Friday March 13, from Switzerland. It is alleged that he "chose not to follow the airport health protocols" instituted in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

But EPA Public Relations Director Denise Love Denise in a Facebook post said authorities lied to President Weah about her boss refusing to follow Lid down protocols at the airport here.

Mr. Cummings whose party is part of the four collaborating opposition political parties cancelled his tour of Lofa County hours after it was reported that Liberia has confirmed its first coronavirus case.

In a statement issued following government's disclosure that the country has recorded its first case of(COVID 19) in Liberia, Mr. Cummings described the alleged action by Mr. Blamaas reckless endangerment of the population.

Cummings explained that strict adherence to safeguarding protocols is not an issue of choice, adding Mr. Blama used his position as head of the EPA to evade and refuse to follow these protocols thus risking the lives of all Liberians and people within our borders.

"We can no longer afford to continue the "Big Man Syndrome" in our country, especially during these critical times. As such, it is imperative that the President immediately relieves Mr. Blama of his position to demonstrate his lack of tolerance for these kinds of behaviors," Mr. Cummings said.

Meanwhile, he thanked President Weah for instituting measures intended to contain the Coronavirus as health authorities intensify their work.

To this end, Cummings announced that in line with the President's ban on huge gatherings and crowd and the postponement of his nationwide tour, he (Cummings) was also following the Presidents footsteps by announcing the postponement of his Lofa County tour which was scheduled for March 18-22.

"I extend my regrets to the people of Lofa who have done a lot of work in preparing for my visit, and assure them of my visit when all is well. We also call on the Ministry of Education to immediately close all schools in the best interest of our children as schools also constitute large gatherings," Cummings opined.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.