Liberia: Dismiss Blama, Close Schools

-Cummings tells Weah

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress or ANC, former Coca-Cola Executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has urged President George Weah to dismiss Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director, Mr. Nathaniel Blama. He also recommends that the Ministry of Education close all schools as Liberia confirm its first coronavirus case.

President Weah has already announced the suspension of Mr.Blama, following a nationwide address confirming the nation's first coronavirus case here on Monday March 16.

Mr. Blama, was tested and confirmed positive of the virus when he returned to the country on Friday March 13, from Switzerland. It is alleged that he "chose not to follow the airport health protocols" instituted in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

But EPA Public Relations Director Denise Love Denise in a Facebook post said authorities lied to President Weah about her boss refusing to follow Lid down protocols at the airport here.

Mr. Cummings whose party is part of the four collaborating opposition political parties cancelled his tour of Lofa County hours after it was reported that Liberia has confirmed its first coronavirus case.

In a statement issued following government's disclosure that the country has recorded its first case of(COVID 19) in Liberia, Mr. Cummings described the alleged action by Mr. Blamaas reckless endangerment of the population.

Cummings explained that strict adherence to safeguarding protocols is not an issue of choice, adding Mr. Blama used his position as head of the EPA to evade and refuse to follow these protocols thus risking the lives of all Liberians and people within our borders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We can no longer afford to continue the "Big Man Syndrome" in our country, especially during these critical times. As such, it is imperative that the President immediately relieves Mr. Blama of his position to demonstrate his lack of tolerance for these kinds of behaviors," Mr. Cummings said.

Meanwhile, he thanked President Weah for instituting measures intended to contain the Coronavirus as health authorities intensify their work.

To this end, Cummings announced that in line with the President's ban on huge gatherings and crowd and the postponement of his nationwide tour, he (Cummings) was also following the Presidents footsteps by announcing the postponement of his Lofa County tour which was scheduled for March 18-22.

"I extend my regrets to the people of Lofa who have done a lot of work in preparing for my visit, and assure them of my visit when all is well. We also call on the Ministry of Education to immediately close all schools in the best interest of our children as schools also constitute large gatherings," Cummings opined.