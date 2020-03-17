South Africa: Coronavirus - EFF Joins Other Organisations in Cancelling All Planned Events

The EFF has joined other organisations who have cancelled planned events in light of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFF said while the decision was not made lightly, the party was considerate of the measures needed to curb the spread of the virus and protect South Africans.

The party was scheduled to host a Sharpeville massacre commemoration rally on Human Rights Day on Saturday.

"The leadership will communicate and advise structures of the organisation of these resolutions and update the membership as the situation develops," the party said in the statement.

"We are currently going through a difficult period as a nation, one that requires all of us to be calm and responsible citizens.

"We urge all South Africans to follow the health advisement given by government and to practise high levels of hygiene. We encourage citizens to remain safe and to look after their health and the health of those around them."

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC would postpone its branch, regional and provincial conferences. The postponement included the much-awaited national general council that was set for June.

On Monday, the Department of Health said there were 62 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Source: News24